The Resident season 6 episode 7 promo: Are Conrad & Cade over?

We know that you are going to be waiting a good while to see The Resident season 6 episode 7 on Fox, but it could prove worth the wait!

After all, at the center of this episode is a bit of romantic drama that the show has been setting up for a good while … one that features Conrad, Billie, and Cade at the center. From the moment that Conrad chose to date Cade, it felt like a lot of it came from his lack of awareness that Billie was an option. Because she and Nic were so close, it’s a possibility he didn’t quite consider. Plus, he and Cade do care about each other and that 100% still remains the case.

However, if you watched the slow dance between Matt Czuchry and Jessica Lucas’ characters at Bell and Kit’s wedding, the chemistry was very-much there. It’s something that Cade is going to be well-aware of, as well. She confronts Conrad about it in the promo below, and this could be the beginning of a real journey for this character. He is going to ask himself some hard questions about his feelings towards Billie, and also learn more about how she feels about him. We’ve known about that ever since the end of last season.

Do we want Conrad and Billie together by the end of this season? 100%, and we’ve made that very clear for a while — we just don’t want to see it in a way that hurts Cade any more than it has to. That’s why we hope he comes to a realization about his feelings for Billie soon and doesn’t string Cade along. She’s worthy of happiness too, and it would be nice to see her find someone else over the course of the season. The only other option is that she leaves the hospital, and we don’t like the idea that her character only existed on the show to be a love interest. We hope they do something more with her than just that.

