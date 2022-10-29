The Blacklist season 10: A huge Reddington question

At this point, it feels like we are 100% in the calm-before-the-storm period when it comes to The Blacklist season 10. We know that the James Spader series will be back on NBC in the new year, and we’re expecting more news about it over the next few weeks!

Before we get to the point where we can share some premiere-date news, though, there are a few other things to ponder over. Take, for starters, what is going to happen next to Raymond Reddington … and how much trouble he is about to be in.

Remember for a moment some of what happened at the end of season 9 — Wujing is now in possession of the Blacklist, or at least the version handed to him by Marvin Gerard. He now can round up all sorts of criminals from the past in order to execute a revenge mission like no other.

Obviously, all of this will put Reddington in a dangerous position … so is anyone going to protect him? Remember, Dembe is still with the FBI as of the season 9 finale, and his specific allegiance moving forward is unclear. Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear as though Weecha is coming back, at least in the early going of next season. While there are other bodyguards we’ve seen from Reddington over the years (Chuck is a good example of this), he’s never been that prominent of a character.

Is Raymond capable of protecting himself? A million times yes! However, there is strength in numbers and as capable as the concierge of crime may be, it’s going to be hard fending off a number of Blacklisters who are all hungry for vengeance. This question about the character’s safety is not going away anytime soon; in fact, it could be here until the premiere.

