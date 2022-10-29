The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: How many months away?

Rest assured that The Gilded Age season 2 is 100% coming to HBO down the road — to be specific, we know that it will be back in 2023! The big question mark is just when we’ll have a chance to see the cast and crew return.

For now, the good news that we can hand down is this — the cast and crew have been working on the latest chapter of the story for a rather long time now, so we don’t think we’re in some situation where we are seven or eight months away from the show coming back. This is not a show with dragons, superheroes, or any other sequence that relies totally on special effects; with that, it won’t have as extreme a post-production window as some other series that are out there.

Of course, we don’t exactly think we will be seeing Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and the rest of the cast back before February. Remember that His Dark Materials is going to occupy HBO’s Monday-night spot (the one The Gilded Age used for season 1) through the months of December and January; heck, there is no guarantee that the show comes back at this particular point, either. We do think late winter / spring is an appropriate time-frame based mostly on when filming kicked off coupled with when season 1 first came on the air. Because this show doesn’t have super-long seasons, we do think that also helps on a certain level.

In general, the new season of this show is going to take things to another level when it comes to ambition. So much of the story is about burgeoning wealth, and you are going to see that be a part of next batch of episodes in a pretty substantial way. There are also more characters and moving forward, you will also see more of the servants than we did in season 1.

