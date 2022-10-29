The Witcher renewed for season 4; Liam Hemsworth cast as Geralt

Well, go ahead and consider this the shocking news of the day: The Witcher has been renewed for season 4, but with a new Geralt.

In a statement today, Netflix confirmed that they are bringing back the fantasy epic for another season, which should be a surprise since it is enormously popular. However, Henry Cavill is departing the lead role, and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. This is a more than competent replacement, but isn’t it hard to see anyone else stepping into this part?

Also, of course we should note that this is a consequence of Cavill returning to play Superman in future DC Comics feature films. With the production demands of The Witcher coupled with that, he had to clearly choose one or the other.

In a statement, here is what Caivll had to say about the change:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4 … In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth added the following:

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia … Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

While this may be a startling change, we do think it could actually work out okay in the end. There are certainly plenty of franchises that have had different actors embody the same character; it comes down mostly to Liam finding his own take without being a carbon-copy of what Henry did previously.

What do you think of Liam Hemsworth playing Geralt moving into The Witcher season 4?

