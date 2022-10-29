P-Valley season 3 premiere date: How long will we be waiting?

Earlier this month, we had a chance to learn some awesome news: There is a P-Valley season 3 coming to Starz down the road! The question now comes down to exactly when you’re going to have a chance to see it.

First things first, we should go ahead and impart a little bit of advice: You are going to be waiting a good while. As much as we would love to venture back to the Pynk immediately, remember that the show was only recently renewed. This means that we probably have a ways to go until the show starts filming, and we have to get to that point before we can really even start diving into the idea of when the show is coming back.

For the time being, the easiest conclusion to draw is that new episodes could be back as early as next fall, once you think about the time needed to write, film, and then edit together some of the episodes that are planned here. TV used to be a world where you’d for sure get a season every twelve months, that’s becoming more and more rare — especially for a network like Starz who has so much stuff on the docket already. A good bit of patience is probably going to be required all across the board here, but one thing we will say is that sometimes, it’s good to not rush things. It helps to make the finished product all the stronger.

Hopefully, over the next several months we are going to be getting at least some more news on what lies ahead. Even the smallest of updates an help in some way to make us deal with a hiatus this long. Plus, it keeps this super-passionate audience engaged. (We also still think there are more viewers out there that P-Valley could end up reaching.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on P-Valley right now

How long do you think we’ll be waiting for P-Valley season 3 to premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







