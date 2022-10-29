Bachelor in Paradise 8: Is there a new episode on Halloween?

Is there a new episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 airing on Halloween? That’s something well worth wondering at the moment. After all, this is a night where a lot of people have other things to do! Even if you aren’t taking your kids out that late, there may be other festivities; or, you are still handing out candy at your door. (This is probably more true for folks in the Central Time Zone, where the show airs at 7:00.)

Well, here is where the surprising news comes into play: There will be more of Bachelor in Paradise on the air Halloween night! Surprisingly ABC hasn’t revealed much in the way of what’s ahead yet, but you can probably figure out a few things from what we saw in the promo.

For starters, there’s an argument coming between Genevieve and Aaron. It’s felt from the very start of this relationship that this would be a super-high variance couple. They’re going to have moments where they are great and deeply in love with each other; then, they’re going to get into huge, emotional arguments. These are two passionate people! There’s a reason why Aaron was dubbed the Mayor of Paradise last summer, and Genevieve has been involved in a lot of dramatic situations so far this season. They could still work this out, but there also could be problems.

Meanwhile, is Hayden going on a date with Kate? Also, why is Hayden even on this season? Who asked for this? The most frustrating part of season 8 is how we’ve had people like Pizza Pete and Hayden arrive on the show with better opportunities than guys like Rick, who was stuck doing that ridiculous hotel twist and could have hit it off with some of the women who were arriving in Paradise at around that same time.

Related – Check out more news on Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 8 this Monday?

Are you surprised there is a new episode even airing? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







