Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 promo: Eddie gets threatened!

Next week on CBS you will see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 and with that, one of Eddie’s biggest stories yet.

What’s coming up for Vanessa Ray’s character? Let’s just say that she gets herself in hot water, and it’s a situation that she may not be able to get out of easily. Her status as a part of the Reagan family certainly won’t help.

In the promo for what lies ahead, you can see McNichols threaten to send Eddie away to the furthest precinct possible, presumably as punishment for whatever it is that she’s done. You have to remember that these two have had a rocky relationship at times, though we tend to think that most of it stems from them being strong-willed people who never back down.

McNichols also knows the ways to push Eddie’s buttons, and that this is a pretty credible threat that she will take seriously. Remember that if there’s one thing that this character values from her job, it is being able to work at the same precinct as her husband. It is one of the reasons why Jamie is a field intelligence sergeant now, since he no longer is in a spot where he is a direct superior.

Of course, everyone from Jamie to Frank knows that Eddie has to fight this battle herself, and Eddie probably knows that, as well. If another Reagan steps in, the cries of nepotism will start coming in from all directions. She may have to swallow her pride if she really did something wrong, and that isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Yet, it could make for a great performance from Vanessa and also a memorable episode of TV.

