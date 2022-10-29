Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country, and is Sharon dead?

Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country, and is her character of Sharon dead? It is crazy that we’re already asking this question a few episodes in.

However, the end of this week’s episode was enough to make us very concerned. After everything that happened during the wedding venue collapse this week, we very much expected to be spending our time worrying about Vince at this point. However, Sharon passed out in the closing seconds of the episode, right when she and Billy Burke’s character were about to settle in and relax.

So will Sharon survive? For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic that she’ll make it through this, even if it is understandable if you’ve got your concerns right now. It’d feel like such a waste to lose someone like Farr so early in the show’s run, even if you could argue the character’s death could raise the stakes of everyone around her.

The primary evidence we’ve got right now of Sharon’s survival is tied to the promo for next week’s episode, as it certainly sounded like the character is still out there. To us personally, the big story for her could be what caused this, and also is this something that puts her career in jeopardy — or the lives of others out in the field.

As we dive into whatever is coming up the rest of the season, we’re going to keep watch on her story — after all, there are so many ways that this could go. Sharon having some health scares is another reminder that life is fragile, and not just because she has a difficult job. Danger can find you anywhere in this world, and you have to be prepared for that.

Are you shocked about what happened to Sharon on Fire Country this week?

Do you think she’ll be able to emerge from it on the other side? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

