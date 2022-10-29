The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: Could Hannah die?

There are a lot of things on our mind right now when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9, so let’s go ahead and get the darkest stuff on the table. Is there a chance that Hannah could actually die as we get into the end of this season? Is that something you should be 100% concerned about.

Without further ado, let’s just say that we are — we don’t want it, but this show has a real knack for making you feel like something terrible is about to come around each and every corner.

The first reason for concern is, of course, that super-positive ending for episode 8. Mark informed June that he knows where Hannah is, and it seems like America is ready to unleash a raid-of-sorts on the area. This could be a way to get her daughter back.

Of course, this is where we remind you that the operative word in all of this is “could.” While we do tend to think there’s going to be a real effort put in to rescuing Hannah, Mark’s thoughts and priorities may not be the same as everyone else in the air. We certainly think that America will value innocent lives, especially children, but we’ve heard enough stories of war to know that the are accidental casualties. This is the sort of military act that could turn south and fast, before June and Luke can get anywhere close to Hannah.

There are also some other scenarios to think about here. Take, for example, them finding Hannah and her not even wanting to go with them. Remember just how long she’s been in Gilead at this point, and how much this culture works to indoctrinate the people within. No matter what happens, we tend to think that this is not going to end in a particularly easy way. Be prepared, and have your tissues on standby.

