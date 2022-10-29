Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: A dream scenario

We’ve spent a good bit of time as of late diving into the subject of Magnum PI season 5 and when it could premiere on NBC. For the sake of this article, though, let’s shift the focus slightly. What we want to talk about instead is pretty simple: When the show should come back. If we were the head of programming at the network, what would we do here?

Well, we’ll start of this exercise by noting that we want to be somewhat realistic: We recognize that the Jay Hernandez series is not going to be supplanting a part of One Chicago or Law & Order. There are limited timeslots that make sense but one thing sticks out in our mind: Why change something that worked reasonably well?

Let’s put it this way: If Magnum PI generated the ratings on NBC that it did on CBS last year, it wouldn’t be canceled or close to it. There are different thresholds and expectations with this particular network, which is why to us, it makes a good bit of sense to have it air on Friday nights again. However, we’d bump it an hour earlier and premiere it, starting on Friday, January 6, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Then, we’d follow it with The Blacklist and build a solid lineup and real contender to CBS, which they haven’t had in a good while.

Because Magnum PI is often a lighthearted show, it tonally would work really well in the 8:00 p.m. hour, where there are also a ton of viewers around. It makes more sense there to us than putting it at 10:00 on another night, even if there are some strong lead-ins out there. If this show is going to have a season 6 beyond this one, we want to see it in a place where it can make NBC feel the best it can about the decision to revive it. This could be the spot; there is, after all, a loyal audience here! Also, January and February are the months where a ton of viewers are going to be around due to cold weather. The ten-episode season 5 would be over before temperatures started to warm.

So in the end, that’s our preference, and it is at least possible based on the info we have right now; whether or not it happens, however, is of course a totally-different story.

