The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

We know that The Witcher season 3 is going to be premiering on Netflix at some point next summer, and that leaves us raising a big question. Why in the world is the streaming service making us wait so long in order to see it?

Let’s make the first thing clear here: Filming for season 3 is done. Not only that, but it’s been done for a little while now. So why are we still more than six months away from seeing new episodes?

Well, there is a good answer to this, even if it’s a pretty frustrating one: there is still a LOT of work to be done here. If you aren’t familiar with it already, The Witcher is up there with House of the Dragon, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, and other shows that require a long time in post-production. (Okay, maybe it’s not as long as some of those, but it’s still pretty lengthy.) There are a ton of effects that have to be added in after the fact and beyond just that, you’ve got editing and factoring in the score. None of this happens all that easy.

Also, remember this: Network shows have the luxury of being able to edit some episodes while others are on the air. This isn’t something that happens on Netflix; because all episodes are released at once, it does push back the premiere date from what it would be otherwise. For a lot of people, it’s worth it … even if it requires patience.

One other reason for the wait?

Let’s put this in clear terms: The fact that we’re getting The Witcher: Blood Origin on Christmas. There’s no need to air this show too close to another.

