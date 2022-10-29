Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The path after filming

We know that we are very much excited for a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix, but there’s another reality we can’t ignore: We are still very far away from it.

At the moment, the streaming service has yet confirm much of anything when it comes to the third season, other than (of course) the fact that it is in production. There will be more news coming, but the reality is that there is no need to hurry. Heck, Netflix will feel the same way even once filming is wrapped up.

What is going to make the wait for season 3 all the more difficult? Let’s just say that there are a couple of different components to that. First and foremost, you’ve got the fact that there will still need to be editing, scoring, and a lot of other post-production stuff after the fact. It’s 100% true that Bridgerton is the sort of show that doesn’t have some huge array of special effects, but it takes time to polish and every episode has to be ready before Netflix can release it.

Also, you have to consider here scheduling decisions. Not only is the streamer going to wait for some time after Queen Charlotte to release season 3, but they will also bring it back in a significant gap between other A-list shows. It benefits them to spread some of these out throughout the year. For example, we don’t see a new season launching that close to shows like The Witcher and Virgin River, which are most likely to be some of the biggest hits that you have a chance to see this coming summer.

No matter when Netflix airs the next chapter of Bridgerton, it’s fair to say it will be huge. Just look at all the numbers as of late!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back and remember — there are other updates coming your way soon. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







