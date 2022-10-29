Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The path to filming

Do you want some news on a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date over on Netflix? Then consider yourselves one of many!

Of course, the primary problem with this show remains rather simple, as there is still no official word that a season 6 is even happening. Are we confident? Absolutely, and we’d be silly to not be, all things considered. The Karate Kid follow-up has shown itself to be a consistently big performer for Netflix, and we haven’t seen evidence that it is slowing down.

The only thing seemingly slowing it down right now is the busy schedules of the cast and creative team. We think this is why the streaming service hasn’t rushed into ordering another season, and also why we’re going to be waiting a long time.

Even once filming eventually begins, it’s best not to look at this as some sort of evidence that we are only a few months away from the show’s big return. Instead, remember that it will take months even after filming is done in order to finalize things! There is a lengthy post-production period required with a show like this and then after that, you’ll have another long period of time where you are left to wonder what Netflix will want to do. They have the final say, and because all episodes of this show drop at once, every single installment has to be good to go.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple, at least in that you probably will not see new episodes on the air until we get around to early 2024. If it comes back before that, we certainly won’t be mad; we’re just trying to keep our expectations realistic for the time being.

