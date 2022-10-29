Doctor Who season 14: How involved will Disney be?

As so many of you are probably aware at this point, there is a big change coming within the world of Doctor Who. While BBC One will still be the exclusive broadcaster of the sci-fi sensation in the UK, elsewhere (including here in the United States) the show is moving to Disney+ as its exclusive new home. Previous episodes, at least for now, remain over on HBO Max.

Whenever a move of this magnitude happens, of course you have to wonder about the large-scale impact. Being on the Disney platform could very-much lead to a larger overall audience, especially since a lot of US viewers aren’t even that familiar with the most-recent broadcaster in BBC America. What we did not expect, however, was the involvement from the House of Mouse that we’re going to see moving forward.

In a new piece over on the Telegraph, Disney will contribute financially to the show’s budget, and that could allow the series to feel bigger and more in line with a lot of other top-tier shows within this genre. Given that the BBC is a publicly-funded network, there is only so much that they can do on their own. We suppose that if the series was ever to reach some of the biggest highs possible, such a move was necessarily.

So what’s the trade-off for these Disney dollars? Well, the company will have at least some creative involvement in the show moving forward, though showrunner Russell T. Davies will still have an “overall creative decision.” This may mean more cooks in the kitchen, which could be a challenge. Yet, Doctor Who has always been a show designed for younger audiences to watch; we don’t think that there’s any reason to think it will need to change rapidly.

Ultimately, it could take some time before we see the final results of this partnership; just know for the time being that the next Doctor Who specials, themed all around the anniversary, will arrive next year.

