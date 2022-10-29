Survivor 43 episode 7 spoilers: Knowledge is Power … really?

Is next week’s Survivor 43 episode 7 going to bring the Knowledge Is Power advantage right back into the game? We should note that nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment, but there’s a reasonable chance that it could be.

After all, there is some substantial evidence courtesy of the full synopsis below:

“Bull in a China Shop” – In a game where knowledge is power, one castaway risks sharing their “knowledge” with a few too many people. Also, another castaway tries to recover after a complete blindside at tribal council on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

for those who didn’t see the last two seasons, the Knowledge Is Power advantage allows you to take someone’s advantage directly from them — but you have to confront them directly and it has to be in their possession. This backfired in the past because if you tell too many people you have it, this means that it can get back to the person whose advantage you are trying to steal. They can then move it around.

On paper, it would be easy to say that Jeanine is the one in most danger here since she’s 1) on the bottom and 2) has an idol that a lot of people know about. This is why she needs to regroup so badly; she has to know that something like this advantage could come into play and she needs someone to pass an idol off to if she knows she’s in trouble … but also someone who will actually give it back to her later on. It’s a huge risk!

Of course, we’re writing all of this without even knowing if this advantage is returning to the game, but why else would it be included in some of these details right now?

