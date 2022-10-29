Andor season 2 premiere date: Is it not coming until 2024?

For those of you who were hoping there would be a quick turnaround as we look towards an Andor season 2, let’s just say we’ve got bad news.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, showrunner Tony Gilroy made it clear that, even in the midst of the first season airing, there’s a lot of work still to be done for the next chapter of the story:

“I have two more years to go … We’ll shoot [season two] from November to August. And then our post[production] last time was about a year.”

So why is this show going to take so long to come back? Well, for starters, remember that we’re talking about a 12-episode order here! That is a heftier number of episodes than what we’re seeing from the bulk of streaming shows these days. Also, Andor and every other Star Wars show under the sun requires a great deal of visual effects after filming is done. While this show may try to be a little more grounded and gritty than The Mandalorian, there is still a lot going on here.

Ultimately, the wait may be brutal, but we also don’t think a lot of big-time Andor fans will really mind. The vast majority of reviews for this show have been nothing short of positive, and we tend to think that Disney+ will be happy to give Gilroy and the team however long that it takes. Also, there’s a chance that a lot of viewers could catch up over the next year-plus. While the initial numbers here have not been as strong as with some other Star Wars shows, we don’t think there was ever that expectation. Rogue One has a fan base, but no one character has the buzz as an Obi-Wan Kenobi or a Baby Yoda.

