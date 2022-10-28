Dancing with the Stars 31: Val Chmerkovskiy to miss Monday show

There is a new lineup change for Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode, and it involves longtime pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

In a post today on Instagram, the dancer revealed that he has tested positive for the virus and as a result of that, he will not be able to dance a Halloween-themed Argentine tango with his partner Gabby Windey. He will be replaced by fellow pro Alan Bersten, who was only recently eliminated from the competition:

“I’ve got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive … and will not be able to perform this Monday … It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we’re still in it … The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan who’s gonna step in, learn the routine and partner with Gabby this Monday.”

At the very least, this news has come out at a time where Gabby can prepare with Alan and become familiar with partnering up with him — this isn’t a super-last-minute change, and the recent Bachelorette star is one of the better dancers this season. While she may not be the sole favorite to win, we think she’s been an almost-guaranteed finalist alongside Wayne Brady and Charli D’Amelio. So long as she can make it through this week, Val hopefully will be able to come back. He is not the only pro to miss a show due to a positive test, as previously Joseph Baena’s partner Daniella Karagach found herself in a similar spot.

Obviously, our thoughts go out to Val at this time — here’s to hoping for a quick recovery! He’s one of the best pros that DWTS has and they benefit majorly when he is around to help the contestants.

