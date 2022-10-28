NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4: ‘Dead Stick’ sneak peeks

This weekend is going to bring you NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 to CBS, and this will be as emotional an episode as you’ll see. This is especially the case for one Sam Hanna, who is going to find his son Aiden in a particularly precarious spot.

Is Aiden’s military career in danger? This is something worth thinking about after an exercise in the air led to him being ejected and injured. Was Aiden really at fault? That is something that is currently being considered by a number of the parties involved. This could be one of those installments where we end up seeing NCIS have to get involved to clear Aiden’s name. In one of the sneak peeks below, you can see that he has no clear understanding of what happened out there.

Of course, we hope that there are answers that come out through this investigation. For the time being, can we go ahead and say how cool it is to have three different generations of Hanna men all in one scene? You’ve of course got Sam, his son, and also his father there all at once.

This is not the only story of importance happening within this episode; read on for more…

For those of you who are unaware, this episode is also going to bring you a follow-up on what happened last season involving Rountree and the police. He’s contemplating what to do and how much punishment to push for, and this is where he sits down for a chat with Fatima. She makes it clear that she has his back, and we know that the team would, as well. This scene is a reminder that the show isn’t just going to forget about important scenes from the past. Beyond just that, it’s also worth celebrating once again the fantastic friendship between these two. If they ever become more, it will be earned after watching their journey over time.

