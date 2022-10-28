SEAL Team season 6 episode 7 spoilers: A temporary calm

There is a good bit to be excited about here when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 episode 7, but where do we start?

Well, it feels right to say that this episode is going to present a little bit of everything. At some point during this installment, we’re going to see Bravo Team venture back to Syria, where they are all going to work to attend to some unfinished business. This is an opportunity to clear things up to some extent, if that is even possible. We’d heard before the season that this was meant to be a season-long arc to some extent, so we can’t be that shocked to see that Jason and the team are going to be on their way back there.

Before we do get back, though, is anyone else happy to see more of Jason and Mandy? The two are the focus of the photo above, and it does feel like the characters may be finding a little bit more of a rhythm when it comes to their romantic relationship. Eventually, we do hope to see an even larger commitment here, but we don’t think that it’s something that could or should be rushed. Remember that both of them have other priorities and things that they want to do; what they ultimately have to learn is how to balance that with some of their own real-life hopes and dreams. If they can do just that, we do think we’re going to get a much happier endgame for both of them.

No matter what happens from here on out, things are going to move quickly; after all, there are only four episodes left this fall. We’ll have to see where things go for not just Jason, but also everyone else.

