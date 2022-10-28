Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date is…

If you loved The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you should expect to be waiting a really long time to see what’s next.

So how long are we waiting? Well, we at least have a little more insight now courtesy of a new feature at The Hollywood Reporter. In it, the publication notes that there probably won’t be a two-year wait to see the show back on Amazon Prime. However, it feels like a premiere date in 2024 feels more or less assured.

In the event that you did not know already, production for season 2 is already underway, and that much should at least put a smile on your face. However, there are also also a lot of reasons why things are going to take a very-long time. Even if The Rings of Power is only eight episodes, these installments are long, action-packed, and expensive. They require a lot of time and effort in order to shoot, and that’s not even factoring in the months-long post-production period that is required to make everything look as perfect as possible.

When we think about all of the timelines that are out there and what we see from similar shows, our feeling is that a spring / summer 2024 premiere date feels likely. This gives the series behind the scenes enough to be polished, while also ensuring that it comes back at a time when viewers still remember.

Based on how season 1 ended, we imagine that new episodes are going to revolve heavily around Sauron’s continued rise to power in the newly-named Mordor. Meanwhile, we could also learn more about The Stranger, who is clearly a wizard. Are they Gandalf? Well, that’s not something we’ve got a firm answer to right now.

