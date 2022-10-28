The Real Love Boat moved off CBS; The Amazing Race pushed up

After a small handful of airings at CBS, it looks like The Real Love Boat is going to be sailing off a totally different territory.

According to a new report from TVLine, the reality dating show is being moved, effectively immediately, over to Paramount+, where it will air out the remainder of its run. Starting on Wednesday, new episodes of The Amazing Race 34 is going to be shifted over to 9:00 p.m. Eastern, one hour earlier than it’s been airing the past few weeks. It will now come on after Survivor.

We should go ahead and make one of our opinions clear: For a long time, we’ve wondered why this show was ever put on the fall schedule in the first place. Who was this show really for? The truth here is that the majority of young viewers aren’t familiar with the original The Love Boat at all, and older viewers aren’t super-into a lot of reality dating shows. We get the idea of CBS wanting their own version of The Bachelor / The Bachelorette — they had Love Island prior to it moving to Peacock, but even it didn’t set the ratings world on fire for them.

In the end, we think that CBS needs to just recognize that dating shows aren’t quite their thing, and they should focus on another reality TV property that better fits in with everything else they have. While we do think that Tough as Nails have its faults, it does make a lot more natural sense in terms of the other reality shows that are out there. With The Challenge USA, meanwhile, there is now more of a show in place to re-use a lot of different talent from some of their properties. (Without spoiling anything from season 1, we hope that a potential season 2 at least has a better finale at the end of the day.)

What do you think about The Real Love Boat being pushed off the CBS schedule?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







