Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The long journey at Netflix

We don’t think it will come as some huge shock that the road to a Squid Game season 2 premiere at Netflix is long, and there are going to be some difficult stretches along the way.

The first thing to remember as we look towards the future here is that it took years to get season 1 off the ground. One of the reasons why it was so spectacular is because of all the time and effort that was put into it. That allowed for periods where Hwang Dong-hyuk could tweak and fine-tune just about every little aspect of this. For season 2, some things will inevitably have to move at a faster pace; Netflix does want this show on the service in the next couple of years!

Still, the journey ahead has many components left. First and foremost, the scripts have to be finalized. Then, production has to begin, most likely next year. There are some shows that can turn episodes around pretty quickly after filming wraps; this is not one of those shows. While it may not have the visual effects of a Stranger Things or House of the Dragon, there is a very specific look and style that Hwang is going for here. That takes time to fine-tune and put together behind the scenes. Odds are, there are going to be months from the end of production to the premiere of season 2. Remember, all of the episodes need to be ready at once — or at least a huge chunk of them, if we get it split into halves.

All of this serves as an explanation as to why season 2 will not arrive until at least early 2024, and it could still be later than that. This is so far in the future now that it’d be foolish to stamp a specific date on it.

