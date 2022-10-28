Severance season 2 premiere date: The path from production

As many of you are probably now are, Severance season 2 is officially in production! This is a cause for much rejoicing, especially since the season 1 finale streamed on Apple TV+ many months ago. Since that time the producers / writers have worked hard to ensure that the season 2 scripts are as perfect as possible; it’s definitely the right thing to do, but of course we are a little bit impatient on this end.

So how long is the current process going to be? We thought this article would be useful as a way to map out where we are right now to where we are going to be a little bit further on down the road.

Let’s start with the bad news for those of us already chomping at the bit: Season 2 is going to be in production for a pretty long time. Things are starting off this month and per some early reports, they could last until May. That may seem like a long time for a ten-episode series, but it’s not that unusual when you consider the run time of these episodes. Things are also always still subject to change, and we tend to think there will be breaks in here for the holiday season.

The good news is that even while the show is filming, there can still be work done behind the scenes to edit and prepare some of these episodes to air. It’s one of the reasons why there may not be too substantial a layover from the end of production to when the show comes back. Our hope is to see it at some point in the summer, even if it may be later in the summer than in the early going. We don’t expect to see Adam Scott and the rest of the cast in the cycle for the 2023 Emmys, as the cut-off date for that is typically still in the spring.

