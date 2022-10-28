The Devil’s Hour season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the big launch today on Amazon Prime, can you expect The Devil’s Hour season 2 to happen someday? Of course, this is something that we’d love to see.

First and foremost, we should note that this is a UK thriller and typically when we talk about British series, the idea is for them to tell a pretty established story with a beginning, middle, and end. Not many of them are meant to last for some incredibly long period of time.

Well, the same could end up being true here. This was designed to be a six-episode story, and that is probably a part of what attracted some of the talent the show got including the likes of Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine. This is meant to be a story that raises big questions and has you on the edge of your seat throughout. We’ve seen with a number of shows within this genre that if you stretch them out for too long, then you are left with an end product that is nowhere near as fantastic. You need to have those stakes and a real sense of high-octane action.

Rather than expect a season 2 of this particular show, we think that we’re all better off just crossing our fingers and hoping for some other intense stuff to come out in this genre, especially with some of these actors in particular. The thing about Capaldi is that Doctor Who was really an outlier when you look at his larger choices. This is a guy who really embraces under-the-radar stories and ones that allow him to play eccentric and at times dark characters. He likes to test himself as a performer and projects like this give him that opportunity. Hopefully, there is more of this coming in the near future.

