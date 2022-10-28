The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Will NBC push it hard?

If you are out there very-much hoping for more news The Blacklist season 10, congratulations! You are right there with many of us.

It’s been pretty well-known for a while now that the James Spader drama is a midseason entry, just as we also know that this can cover a pretty broad amount of time. We could see it in early January (like we expect), but there is a universe NBC waits until March, simply because they can. Who says that this season has to wrap up in the spring?

One of the other big questions we’ve got related to The Blacklist, no matter when it premieres, is how much NBC will really do to promote it. Are they going to make more of an effort than in season 9? There are some cases to do so, including a pretty intriguing, nostalgia-heavy premise that could get some former viewers back into the fold. Also, there is the fact that the 200th episode is coming, and we know this is not something many shows get to do anymore.

Also, we can’t ignore the possibility that season 10 will be the final one. It’s not necessarily something we want, but it’s 100% something we’re prepared for. Heck, we’ve been prepared for that over the past couple of years in general.

At the very least…

We hope that there’s a 30-second promo revealed regardless of when the premiere date is announced. Also, can we get more episodic promos throughout the season, even if they aren’t altogether long? There was so much not given or shared for season 9 that over time, it felt like even NBC themselves forgot that it was on the air. We recognize that they don’t have full ownership in the show and potentially don’t profit from it as much as others … but still.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

