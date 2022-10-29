Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there was a repeat last week, but should you prepare now for another?

Well, let’s go ahead and share some good news: You will see the sketch show back in just a matter of hours! That’s not the only good news here, as Cecily Strong will be making her first appearance of the season. She’s been off doing a one-woman show in Los Angeles but hopefully, we’ll be in episodes the rest of the way.

This edition of SNL is hosted by Jack Harlow, who is also going to serve as the musical guest. Based at least on what we get from him in the promo below, we’re cautiously optimistic that we could have a good episode! It’s always hard to know when the host is someone stepping out of their comfort zone to such an extent. Even though Jack may be used to performing, we don’t have to tell you the difference between doing this as a musical artist and as a sketch comic. The Megan Thee Stallion show was a little bit; she was game for a lot of big, funny stuff, but you could also tell there were moments where she was still trying to figure out the rhythm of things.

Note that this weekend’s SNL is just one of three (at least) that we’re going to be getting in consecutive weeks. Moving into November 5, you can see Amy Schumer come back to Studio 8H for an episode. After that, there is a show scheduled for the 12th, but there is no host announced for that as of yet. If that turns out to be the last one before Thanksgiving, we’re going to hope for someone who can really bring some awesomeness to the table.

