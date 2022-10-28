The Last of Us premiere date: Could HBO announce this weekend?

Are we about to learn the premiere date for The Last of Us over at HBO? For the time being, there is at least a case for it!

So where does a lot of it begin? That’s actually rather simple: With the premiere of The White Lotus this Sunday. We thought that there was a chance the network would show off something prior to the finale of House of the Dragon, but they opted to go in a different direction there. In particular, they decided to give us a teaser for Succession showing that this series is coming back in the spring.

Just on the basis of this very thing alone, of course we’re feeling all the more confident now that the video-game adaptation is coming in either January or February. We don’t think that The Last of Us and the Brian cox series will be on at the same time, mostly because that makes no sense for HBO from a subscriber point of view. The more intelligent thing as to use each one of these shows individually in order to boost the performance of the shows around them.

Given that the premiere of The Last of Us could be just over two months away, at this point we do think there’s a chance we’ll get news this weekend. So what exactly could they give us? A premiere date feels more or less like a given, but then there’s also the potential for a new trailer or something else that better sets the stage for Joel or Ellie’s journey.

We know that there are going to be people out there super-skeptical on this show and honestly, we get it. Remember for a moment here that video-game adaptations don’t have the best history! However, we think the storytelling quality of the game, plus also the presence of Craig Zadan behind the scenes, could make this one a winner.

