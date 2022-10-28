American Horror Story: NYC episode 5: Who is the main villain?

As we continue to dive into American Horror Story: NYC episode 5, there are of course so many things to wonder about.

For the time being, though, let’s discuss villains — and in particular, who is the main one. Is there a character we should be watching out for more than any other? We put it this way mostly because at this point, it’s clear that there are a lot of different threats facing Gino, Patrick, and so many other characters. You’ve got, for starters, what’s happening out at Fire Island. Then, you have Big Daddy. Also, you have the serial killer who clearly seems to be the oh-so-creepy Whiteley.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

While there may be long-term threats that come more into focus with this show down the road, we would put the spotlight firmly on Whiteley. This is a character who we’ve seen many times already is capable of some terrible stuff. This is a brutal, violent murderer who seems to be targeting gay men. While he wouldn’t kill Geno himself, he willingly trapped him in the morgue to die.

Of course, where things get messy now is that clearly, Geno knows enough at this point to be able to push things forward and potentially change some things. This is why we’re not sure that this guy will remain the central villain forever. Meanwhile, Big Daddy feels at this point more of a ghostly spirit symbolizing some element of fear or shame. There are a lot of mysteries still out there and questions that still need to be answered; the main villain at the end of his show could be the government or law enforcement, given their lack of attention towards what is happening. Also, remember that a lot of this story seems to be a metaphor for the early days of the AIDS crisis.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to American Horror Story: NYC right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: NYC episode 5?

Do you think that Whiteley is truly the top villain here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







