The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: Serena’s next move…

As you get yourself prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 on Hulu next week, one thing feels abundantly clear: Serena is now longer in control. Heck, she doesn’t have any at all.

While we wouldn’t say that the character is going to suffer through every single thing that June did as a handmaid, it is clear she’s in a similar position. She is stuck living with the Wheelers, a place where can see her son but not take on much of a motherly role. She is being controlled by this family and does not have much authority over her own life and actions.

On this past episode, June gave her some advice as to how to handle this situation and, potentially, how she can escape it. Will she be able to do that? Speaking to IndieWire, Yvonne Strahovski made it clear that this is not going to be an easy thing to do:

I think Serena is not as savvy in terms of if she’s in a handmaid position like June was, June felt savvier in terms of her action plan, what she was going to do, how she was going to behave, how she was going to get herself out of this. I’m not sure that Serena is as savvy when it comes to being in that position and then having to manipulate the system from that position. That’s all I’ll say, as a little tease of what’s to come.

While there is a chance that Serena gets out of this situation eventually, we also don’t think that it should happen quickly. It is important to remember to remember all of the awful things that she has done; there wouldn’t be much payoff to this story if it was resolved in an altogether quick way.

