Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 promo: Jackson is back!

There is so much stuff to be excited about moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5, but doesn’t it start with Jackson Avery? Doesn’t it have to?

First and foremost, let’s make it clear why the character is back: Meredith will be spending time with him in Boston, where he is leading up the foundation. (For the record, Catherine and Tom are both also there, so you’ll be seeing a number of familiar faces.) Jesse Williams’ character suggests that they are working on something bold, and of course something that would be groundbreaking: A potential cure for Alzheimer’s. This is something that of course takes Meredith aback, and understandably so. Think about the history here with her family. It’s certainly something that she would like to see, but you don’t want to have any sort of false hope when there is no certainty here.

For those who don’t know, Williams is also directing this episode, so he was very-much busy throughout the days in which this filmed.

So what else is happening within this episode? You are going to see some pretty challenging procedures for some of the doctors, but our main point of intrigue is at this point separate from this. Our hope is that we’ll start to see more movement on what is coming up with Meredith and Zola as the writers set the stage for her exit. It is fairly clear at this point that the departure is family-focused in nature, as she wants to make sure that her daughter is in a place to succeed with her anxiety. There are a lot of struggles that could still be coming her way.

Is Boston a possibility for Meredith? We wonder that, given that she could do work with her foundation while also helping her daughter — if the right venue for her ends up being there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5?

Are you excited that Jackson is back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

