Magnum PI season 5: More, fun behind-the-scenes cast photos!

For anyone out there who wants to get more hyped-up when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, let’s just say that we have good news!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of cast member Tim Kang a couple of new photos behind the scenes of the NBC show. First, it is nice to have confirmation that Lance Lim will be back as Dennis Katsumoto! Given what we’ve seen of Gordon’s family the past few seasons, it makes sense to dive a little bit more into it now. Why wouldn’t you want that? We do still have so many questions about Gordon’s season 5 story in general, especially given the way it ended at the end of season 4.

Meanwhile, the second image below is more of a cheeky shot of Tim alongside Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks, who all seem to be having a good time on set. Given that Kang is wearing the same outfit, these photos are obviously from the same part of the episode. Could Katsumoto need their help? Is this a situation where Gordon and Magnum are going to clash with each other again? These two have such a fun relationship, mostly because there is clearly so much mutual respect … even if they do also stress each other out on a semi-regular basis.

We’re sure that there will be some other great behind-the-scenes photos that come out over the next few weeks; we need those to help us with the rest of this hiatus! Remember that there is no Magnum PI season 5 premiere date as of yet; realistically, it could come back at any point from January until March, and that is a pretty wide window. It’s all up to what the show’s new network home wants.

The old gang back together. Note the long sleeves and pants on @PerditaWeeks and myself and the short sleeves and shorts on @jay_hernandez… 😐#MagnumPINBC pic.twitter.com/bicCechSTY — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) October 27, 2022

