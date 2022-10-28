House of the Dragon season 2: Emma D’Arcy on Rhaenyra’s future

We know that unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting until 2024 to see House of the Dragon season 2 — and that puts a pit in our stomach. We want to see this show back sooner! Can you really blame us?

This aforementioned wait is going to be even harder when you think about what is coming up next on the series. The stage has been set for an enormous showdown featuring the Green Council (led by Alicent, and of course featuring much of her family) and then Rhaenyra, otherwise known as the Black Queen. The death of Lucerys, whether it be purposeful or not, is the domino that is going to bring us into true chaos.

So how will the story proceed for Rhaenyra? Speaking in a new profile at Entertainment Weekly, Emma D’Arcy makes it clear how they envisions the future, and also indicates what they want to play out moving forward:

“The moment that she receives the news of Luke’s passing, that attempt at mediation crumbles … I don’t think there is any longer the bandwidths to suppress and repress her nature… I am excited to discover what happens when Rhaenyra does less navigating and more acting on her instincts and desires. For so many very legitimate reasons, she has her hands tied practically throughout season 1. I have a feeling that the rain might be off for season 2.”

This is going to be a pretty interesting path forward for Rhaenyra, given that she still has to be strategic as a character when it comes to her next moves. She can’t just storm forward wrecking havoc at every turn. She needs allies, and she also needs to pick and choose where to fight.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Rhaenyra’s future on House of the Dragon?

