Saturday Night Live season 48: Cecily Strong returns

For anyone out there who was worried about the future of Cecily Strong over at Saturday Night Live, don’t be.

In some new photos over at TV Insider, you can see the longtime cast member back on set for the hit late-night sketch show. We know that Cecily has been gone for a good while working on The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe out in Los Angeles; yet, there was never any concern about her leaving the show. Her absence was similar to what we saw last season from Kate McKinnon, who was working on a project on Peacock for a while before coming back for the bulk of the season.

Do we worry that Cecily could be leaving the show in the relatively near future? Absolutely we do, mostly because she’s been there for so long and been such a stable presence. Also, we tend to think that Lorne Michaels didn’t want to lose her in addition to everyone else he lost this past spring. It’s been a challenging transition for the show with so many newcomers and screen time being split up in different ways. Yet, we do still think there is some comedy here, but it’s going to take some time to find some new breakouts. Cecily could help with that; she will get some great sketches of her own, but she’ll also lift whoever she’s with. That often happens with great cast members.

Remember that this weekend’s SNL is going to feature Jack Harlow as both the host and musical guest; fingers crossed that Cecily is now a part of the opening credits. The only reason she hasn’t been so far is because it’s a new credits and she wasn’t around in order to film them.

