SWAT season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for an ‘Unraveling’

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see SWAT season 6 episode 5 — who is ready for “Unraveling”? There is a lot to get into at this point, and we tend to think that this is going to be some really intense stuff from start to finish here.

In particular, you’re going to see in this installment a robbery potentially mask a murder , and there’s going to be a lot of problems that stem from that. This is one of the bigger challenges that Hondo has faced ever since coming back from Thailand, and we just hope that he and the rest of the team are ready for it.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Unraveling” – When the team stops the flash-mob robbery of a department store, they fear the crime was designed to distract from something more sinister – murder. Also, Hondo enlists Street to connect with Powell after she ignores orders in the field, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of the episode, we tend to think that there will be at least a couple of surprises, but also (hopefully) a better sense of stability for Powell as she works with Street. She’s still a neophyte to this particular part of the world, and there is a lot of training that goes into the ends and outs. Even if you read up, train physically, and think that you are 100% ready for the job, there are still ways that you can be tripped up and you have to be prepared for that.

Let’s just hope here that we continue to get action-packed things from here on out…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you think is going to be coming on SWAT season 6 episode 5?

Is there any one thing you’re hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







