House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: HBO rules out 2023

Just in case you were holding out any hope that House of the Dragon season 2 was going to be coming in 2022, we come bearing bad news. Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a long time in order to see it.

In a new interview with Vulture, HBO boss Casey Bloys made it very clear that there is still a pretty long wait to go moving forward, affirming that the show will not be back in 2023. Given that filming has yet to begin in there’s a long post-production window after the fact, this won’t be much of a shock.

Bloys strongly suggested that the series will return in 2024, but he also was coy on giving out any further details:

“We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

This statement is all the more important with us in the midst of the global health crisis, where we have seen a multitude of projects be delayed over the course of the past few years.

We do at least know already that 2024 is going to be a pretty incredible year for the premium-cable network. In addition to House of the Dragon, we are also expecting the third season of Euphoria to come on around that time, as well. Also, depending on if Succession gets renewed or not, we could see a fifth and possibly final season fairly late in the year.

Are you sad to be waiting a long time to see House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

