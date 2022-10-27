NCIS season 20 episode 7 spoilers: A VERY high-profile case

We know that you are going to be waiting a long time to see NCIS season 20 episode 7 air on CBS. “Love Lost” won’t be there until November 14.

Now, of course we come to the next big question: What’s the story going to be here? Well, it turns out that this is going to be one of the most high-profile cases the team has taken on in some time. That’s often going to be the case when the Secretary of the Navy is involved.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Love Lost” – NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to murder him, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what sort of challenges are the team facing here? Well, there’s the matter of discretion here being incredibly important, for starters. You can’t allow this to turn into some sort of sideshow, and that is something that could happen pretty darn easily. You also have to make sure that you focus on the facts of the case, and also avoid the noise with the Secretary of the Navy being a higher-up for so many of them. This could be the first case of the season that isn’t a spotlight on a particular character, and seems to be about a larger case overall.

Of course, let’s just hope that this is worth the wait, and that we’ll get a few more details all about it in the relatively near future.

