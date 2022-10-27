The Amazing Race 34 episode 7 preview: A road to recovery?

Next week on The Amazing Race 34 episode 7, be prepared for things to become a little more normal, at least by show standards.

Last night’s episode was the first “non-elimination leg” of the season, but it technically wasn’t since Abby & Will were removed from the race due to a positive test. Our heart does go out to them greatly since it’s so hard to go home and that sort of way. In the end, though, this is the sort of thing that is a part of the show in this present-day era. Clearly, production had it set in advance where anyone who tested positive had to leave immediately.

Now as we move forward to episode 7, Glenda & Lumumba have their work cut out for them. They finished in last place in Jordan, and they will be starting behind all the other times — 45 minutes behind the group leaving first. This feels reminiscent actually of earlier seasons of the show, where there were fewer equalizers and winning a leg gave you an inherent advantage in what lies ahead. (Even before the start of the global health crisis, there was a lot less in the way of airport drama.)

So can Glenda & Lumumba recover from this as the Race heads to France? We do think that they’ve got a legitimately good chance still, largely due to the fact that they are really supportive of each other and should be physical enough to make up some ground. They just have to not make any mistakes, and then hope that a couple of other teams screw up. That’s almost a certainty to happen based on what we’ve seen on the show over the years.

Ultimately, what is so great about this season is that we think the playing field is pretty level skill-wise. Other than the bottom team, the only team we’re worried about is Emily & Molly, just because of an injury slowing them down.

