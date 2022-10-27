Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premiere date hopes

After the big season 3 finale today, of course if makes sense to want to know the Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that when it comes to the long-term future of the animated series, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. Lower Decks was given a green light for season 4 early this year, and that has given the entire team plenty of chances to plan ahead. That matters because animation does take a good bit of time to produce, and the folks at Paramount+ want them to be ahead of the game.

In the end, this early renewal should bode rather well for those out there seeking a premiere date. After all, we don’t think it is going to be an altogether extreme wait! So far, the streaming service has kept this show on a pretty specific schedule: It premieres in August and wraps up in October. We don’t foresee any reason why this would change at this point when things have gone so smoothly so far. Why alter the course of things? This consistency helps to keep anticipation high, and it does offer stability while some other Paramount+ – Star Trek shows shift around. Not all of them have been able to operate on an annual basis for a number of reasons, whether it be long post-production windows or the global health crisis.

Moving forward, we don’t expect any major changes with Lower Decks — this show is just an opportunity to see a different side of the Star Trek world and to offer some comedy that you don’t get elsewhere. This is really a case of a show not needing to change much to keep the audience that it has.

