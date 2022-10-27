Jack Ryan season 3 trailer: Is Jack going rogue?

Make no mistake: We have waited a long time to get a Jack Ryan season 3 trailer. After all, remember that it’s been almost three years since season 2!

Judging from the newly-released trailer below, though, it absolutely does feel like it’s going to be worth the wait until it actually arrives on December 21. So what’s at the center of the story this time? It feels like the stuff out of action-movie heaven, really: Jack is on the run from almost everyone, including the CIA. Why? It’s tied to a small group of powerful, dangerous people who may be trying to reclaim and revitalize parts of the USSR, and that includes some dangerous weapons. So basically, you’ve got nefarious oligarchs, major trust issues, and a mission that Jack may be left on his own (or at least with a small team) in order to solve. Sound enticing to anyone else?

We know that the John Krasinski drama was one of many shows over the past few years impacted heavily by the global health crisis, and the trailer does give you a good sense of why we’ve had to wait so long: This is about as action-packed of a series as we’ve seen on TV in the past year. It’s basically an extended movie that you’d pay to see in theaters.

If you loved the first two seasons, we think the odds are pretty darn high that you’re going to love this. If you haven’t seen the first two seasons, then let’s just remind you that you’ve got plenty of time in order to check them out. Why in the world would you wait?

