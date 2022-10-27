American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 promo: Gino’s next move

American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 is going to be on FX in just six days (alongside episode 6), and things are going to get a bit trippy. Or, that’s the sense we get judging from the promo below.

Is Gino about to be transported (thanks to some sort of tarot-card reading) to some strange, supernatural realm? Probably not, but we do think that this story could be further representative of something that lies within him: The truth. Or, at the very least, a part of it that he cannot consciously realize for some reason.

One of the biggest challenges for Gino has to be figuring out the truth when he can’t always see some of what’s in front of him — namely, some of Patrick’s own secrets. The show has entertained the idea of him being Big Daddy, but also that this character is more a representation of something. Take, for example, shame, which has been a motivating factor through at least some of Patrick’s major life decisions.

Let’s just hope that episodes 5 and 6 can transpire without Gino almost getting killed, since we’ve had that happen on multiple occasions already this season. Also, can we get some more substantial progress on whatever is going on with Hannah? She’s done what she can to conduct some research, but a lot of her attempts at the hospital were interrupted and, in general, it’s not that much clearer where the story is going with Fire Island. Just know that there is an episode named that coming a little bit later this season.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: NYC episode 5, judging at least from this promo?

