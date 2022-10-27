Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date revealed at HBO Max!

We’ve waited for a long time to get a Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date at HBO Max. Now, let’s express our job that it is now official!

According to a new report from Teen Vogue, the revival of the one-time CW franchise will be returning on Thursday, December 1. The specific rollout and other details currently remain unclear. Yet, we do think it is fair to say already that we are shaping up to see a really fascinating (and dramatic) season, with one of the most exciting things being the return of franchise character Georgina Sparks played by Michelle Trachtenberg.

In a new interview with the aforementioned publication, showrunner Joshua Safran had the following to say, both about the second season and Georgina’s return:

“I always knew that if we got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl’s hand … What she brought to the original series was anarchy. She’s an anarchist. She’ll just do anything and just for any reason she decides. So we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one. She’s the same, and that’s what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we’re all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She’s out of time.”

We certainly think there will be room and opportunities for a number of other OG characters to return to this show eventually, but we don’t really think that Safran wants to rush that along. Instead, the idea here is to settle you in to some of the people we’ve come to meet in the HBO Max world, and then perhaps sprinkle in some returnees here and there in order to keep the drama fresh and/or surprising.

