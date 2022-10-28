Stargirl season 3 episode 9 promo: Who is the new Big Bad?

There are a few different things that we can say entering Stargirl season 3 episode 9 on The CW, especially from a mystery standpoint.

Even though this is technically a superhero show, the writers have still done their best to incorporate as many other elements in here as possible. There’s been a murder mystery for most of the season and moving forward, there’s a chance for something a little bit different. Just think in terms of the next Big Bad.

So who could it be? Who are some of the major players here? Well, Mister Bones is not 100% the same character we imagined, and the end of episode 8 raised ALL sorts of questions. We honestly don’t mind not knowing the true villain (or who seems to be the villain) yet, at least so long as they have a huge role to play in the end of the season.

To go along with all of this drama, what we also appreciate right now is the personal struggle for Courtney, who desperately wants to tell Cameron the truth about the JSA and also her being Stargirl. There are a lot of different variables at play here when it comes to what she wants, but getting that will not be altogether easy. It does feel like Cameron has a big role to play through the end of the season and, in general, we just want to know where things are.

The truth here is that we only have a few more episodes left in Blue Valley, and the idea of that alone is going to be a difficult to process. With all of the shows either canceled or ending on The CW these days, we have to be prepared for the end being near … even if that is not something that we want.

