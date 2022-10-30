Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? The future

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight over on Starz? We’ve been, no doubt, on an incredible run as of late, and we’d love for it to continue.

Of course, the problem is that all things must come to an end — or, at the very least, come to an end temporarily.

The bad news we have to report on right now is that there is no new installment of the show on the air tonight, as last week was in fact the epic season 2 finale. There was SO much big stuff that happened there, from a potential Raq – Unique alliance to the deaths of Worrell and Zisa. The stage is set for a contentious and dangerous batch of episodes coming up, and we know that season 3 is currently in production.

Based on what we saw in the season 2 finale, we imagine that season 3 will pick up not too long after what transpired. We’re going to see more of Tony Danza as crime boss Stefano moving forward, and we’re also going to have a chance to see Unique’s brother enter the picture and learn more about his past.

As for some of the younger characters on the show this season, we know that Jukebox could be doing down a dark path after all that has happened to her. Meanwhile, Kanan knows that his mom’s been keeping a lot of secrets from him. He just has to figure out what to do now that he is armed with SO much information.

There is no firm premiere date for Raising Kanan season 3 and there won’t be for a good while; we’re just hoping for a start in the summer/fall of next year.

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 when it premieres?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight?

