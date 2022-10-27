Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Announcement talk

We recognize fully at this point that it hasn’t exactly been the best week out there for Power Book II: Ghost season 3. In particular, we mean that for all of us thinking/hoping there would be a premiere date announced.

For a long time, we hopes (even to the point we considered it a 50-50 shot) that we’d get something on the show’s future during the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale this past Sunday. That didn’t happen. Throughout the fall, the folks at Starz have been pretty cagey about the future of Power universe as a whole. There are definitely more seasons coming, but no timeline. The only 50 Cent produced show right now with a particular premiere-date window is BMF, and that is coming back in January.

So how much longer will we be kept waiting on an announcement here? A lot of that depends on when the network wants to actually premiere the show. A popular fan theory online right now is that Ghost will actually be on hold until March and if that happens, it’s possible we don’t get a specific date this year at all. For the record, the absolutely latest we could see this show premiering is as soon as BMF is done, and that very well could be in March. There is a case to be made for that.

If we do get to see Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast back before then (say January or February), there’s at least a solid chance we’ll get a date this year. Even if the network doesn’t have specifics yet, why not release a premiere month? Does that really hurt anything? We don’t tend to think so.

The fact that season 2 ended in such an explosive way, including with some big deaths, only makes this process worse.

