CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 6: The Josh Nalley, TikTok dream

Next week on CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 6, you are going to see a compelling story. Yet, it’s actually getting more press due to a dead body.

Are you familiar with the work of Josh Nalley? He’s got quite a following on TikTok, and ironically, it has all been thanks to him playing dead. For almost a year, this guy posted various videos of himself pretending to be “unalive” in the hopes of landing the gig on a show and fulfilling his dream. That’s coming on CSI: Vegas news week! Josh gets to play a dead body, and it’s someone described in the attached synopsis:

“There’s the Rub” – Max leads her team to investigate the death of a prestigious Michelin-starred chef found hanging in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There is a little irony in Nalley playing this particular dead body, as a USA Today piece about him reveals that he’s actually a restaurant manager in real life. Everything aside, it’s pretty brilliant that the CBS show brought him on board for this. It gives them a chance to get an audience that they wouldn’t usually have from social media, though it is kinda funny that this is the most excited we’ve ever seen people be for a character who is 100% dead.

Will there be more in this episode beyond just the death of the chef? We tend to believe so, and that is largely based on how we’ve seen these be structured so far this season. We’ve already seen the producers try to balance out what’s going on with the cases to Catherine Willows’ larger arc, and we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we see something similar happen here, as well!

