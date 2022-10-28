Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 13 episode 4 in just a handful of hours? We’ve had a great run of stories the past few weeks, and of course we’d love to see that continue.

Luckily, we’re going to be able to, at least for the time being! There is an installment coming in a handful of hours titled “Life During Wartime,” and there are a few big-time plotlines coming across the board. Frank has to confront an old case, Erin has a big decision to make, and this episode will be set right before Halloween. We don’t think the whole episode will be themed around that by any means, but there are going to be a few elements of the holiday — especially at family dinner!

If you do want to see a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you read the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Life During Wartime” – Danny and Baez investigate a series of violent robberies targeting luxury timepieces, and Erin is conflicted about criminally charging a potentially innocent man. Also, Frank is forced to reopen a case in which the officer involved was acquitted, and Jamie interviews a decorated officer to join his Field Intel team, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, this is an episode that will feel traditional to the show in some ways; yet, there are still some changes! Remember that Jamie has a brand-new job as a field intelligence sergeant and we imagine that within this episode, you will see him continue to learn the ropes with that.

