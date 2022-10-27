Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 sneak peek: Danny, Baez fun!

As you get yourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4, why not dive head-first into the latest sneak peeks?

The title for this episode is “Death During Wartime” and over the course of it, there will be stories transpiring for the entire Reagan family. The same can even be said for Sean! In the first sneak peek below, you can see Danny’s son pass down some bad news here to the rest of the clan: He lost a bet, one that apparently involves him having to dress up as Britney Spears. Also, there is a twerking contest involved here at some point.

(Sidebar: Is this the first time that we’ve heard the word twerking ever used within the world of Blue Bloods? We tend to think that it is.)

On a different note, this episode also features a pretty lighthearted scene with Danny and Baez. Are they flirting, or just being friendly/sweet to each other? We’ll let you figure out how to interpret this. We do know that the producers have said in the past that there are no plans to pair the two up romantically, but it’s pretty easy to root for something like this after watching this pay out, right? We at least tend to think so.

Finally, we have a preview at the bottom of this article that is a little more serious in nature. This is one where Frank talks to the other men in the family about a situation involving a cop who was previously acquitted in the case. If this ends up being re-opened, what does that mean? What are the consequences for other people in the family?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 on CBS?

Is there any one thing that especially excites you? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates coming and of course, you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







