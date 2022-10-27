BMF season 2 premiere date: When in January could it be?

If you haven’t heard the news already, there are reasons aplenty to be excited for BMF season 2 over at Starz. It’s coming soon; the question is just how soon.

If you saw a lot of the promotional material that came out over the last week, then you know already that the drama will be back in January on Starz, right on the other side of The BMF Documentary that is giving you a hard-nosed account of all the events as they transpired. The question now becomes when in January the network decides to lift the metaphorical veil.

Let’s get one thing out of the way here immediately: It won’t be premiering on January 1, pending some miracle. After all, why release it on a holiday when it’s bound to get less attention? That works for shows on Netflix where everything can be binge-watched and that’s about it. To us, January 8 is the earliest we will see it and that date makes a good bit of sense. The documentary will be done, and this gives the show a big, solid block of episodes before we get around to the Super Bowl or any awards shows that would cause it to either have a break or lose some viewers/attention. Meanwhile, that’d also open up the network’s schedule in March for some other releases.

We do also tend to think there’s one other thing that Starz should consider here: The oh-so-simple fact that January is a great month for putting shows on the air. It’s so cold in much of the country that watching TV is an appealing option! Our feeling is that they put the show out as early as they can to make sure they capture as much of that eager audience as possible.

In the end, though, the ball is in their court; we’ll have to wait and see what they decide.

