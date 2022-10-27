As we went into The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 3, we knew in advance that this was going to be a pretty awesome 90 minutes. After all, Hall Brawl was back! It’s a modified version thanks to the team twist, and everything that we saw tonight led up to that.

The big news here is Tommy & Analyse’s big move, which blindsided Olivia & Horacio and put them into a precarious position. Doesn’t this feel like it’s going to come back to bite them? Ravyn & Johnny took on Olivia & Horacio, and this set up what we’d describe as a rookie battle for the ages. It was brutal, physical, and also a reminder that the rookies are always the ones in danger early on in the game.

We will go ahead and say that from the vantage point of drama, we were 100% rooting for Olivia & Horacio to make it out of the Zone. There was just potential for SO much juicy entertainment with these two coming back into the game after this. Clearly, they won’t trust anyone, and Tommy & Analyse are going to be immediately labeled to be yet another Big Brother alliance (this time a duo) that finds themselves in trouble due to questions about trust.

This particular showdown went three rounds, which is basically what you really want to see from something like this. You don’t want it to be easy, mostly because nothing with this competition ever should be. In the end, Olivia & Horacio won! They really impressed holding strong and working together through this.

The elimination of Ravyn & Johnny afterwards was surprisingly emotional. Remember, Horatio & Olivia never wanted to go against these two in the first place. They really cared about them! Friendships in this game can be rough, but things are going to get any rougher.

