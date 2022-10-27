Ghosts season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Baby Bjorn’

Want to learn a little bit more about Ghosts season 2 episode 6 on CBS next week? We may be getting to the other side of Halloween, but these ghosts will remain!

To be specific, this upcoming episode titled “The Baby Bjorn” is going to put a spotlight on a couple of characters in particular in Thorfinn and Trevor. A part of this episode will be spent learning more about them in terms of the past and present, which is always exciting. We’ve said this before, but it is one of the benefits of a show like this having a large cast. There’s more that the writers can do and more avenues they can pull from at any given moment!

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 6 synopsis with a few other updates on what lies ahead:

“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Want to know a little bit more about what’s coming beyond this episode? Well, there are a few different things that we can say about that, as well. We know that there’s an episode coming on November 10 titled “Dumb Deaths” and after that, there will be a little bit of a hiatus. We know that there is no installment for November 17 and the week after that is Thanksgiving — we don’t imagine that we’re going to be seeing something at that point.

Meanwhile, we know already there is a holiday episode down the road. Be prepared for that!

